'All about the people you meet': Travel, sport has umpire loving retirement

Warrnambool man Malcolm Clapp is enjoying the perks of retirement, dedicating himself to pursuing two of his greatest passions in life, travelling and sport.
In between his adventures on the road, the 64-year-old is seen blowing the whistle on the football field as a key and beloved member of the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association and while it's scaled back these days he's still loving it more than ever.
Since joining the association in 2008, after decades of involvement as a Warrnambool club umpire, he has taken on all roles imaginable - field, boundary, goal and interchange umpiring.
Clapp will celebrate his 300th game on Saturday, April 20, 2024 for the association when he lines up as a goal umpire in the Hampden league clash between North Warrnambool Eagles and Port Fairy at Bushfield.
He told The Standard it was a milestone which had crept up but was honoured to have been able to spend so much time on the football field.
"It's (the milestone) certainly come quickly, it's great. I've been balancing that with travel now that I'm retired and while I like to usually commit for a full season I'm still really enjoying it when I can," he said.
"It's great to travel as well, we just got back from the west and then doing umpiring training two nights a week and then Saturdays. It's really good.
"For me It's all about the people you meet in football that keeps me coming back. Umpiring is also probably the best seat to be able to watch a game of footy."
Clapp said he had seen plenty of changes in the game across his decades-long involvement as an umpire.
"The game has changed rapidly, particularly in the last six or seven years I think," he said.
"That flows onto country footy and umpiring too in general I guess."
While the passionate community man isn't sure how long he'll remain involved as an umpire he is still dedicated to officiating when time allows.
"As long as the body holds up and I've got time I'll keep going," he said.
"I'm in the goals at the moment. I've got a lot of experience in the field and it'd be nice to get back there eventually.
"It's a bit hard on the body these days but we'll see how we go."
Clapp said he was looking forward to more travel this year in between his commitments as an umpire.
"I'm going up to my grandson's first birthday in Hervey Bay in the middle of May which'll be great," he said.
"We'll meet the other member of the family in July in Ayers Rock, but we're heading up to Darwin actually."
