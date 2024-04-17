The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Never thought I'd play footy this year': Talented athlete embracing return

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 17 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Huf playing for Hamilton Kangaroos in round two this year. Picture by Tayla Ness
Vincent Huf playing for Hamilton Kangaroos in round two this year. Picture by Tayla Ness

Talented dual sports athlete Vincent Huf admits he is surprised be back playing football so soon, let alone pulling on the Hamilton Kangaroos jumper again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.