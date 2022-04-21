news, latest-news, sport, cricket, geelong

Exciting fast bowling prospect Vincent Huf is renowned as being a cricketer with the ability to generate raw pace who hits the deck at speed. The Hamilton youngster, living in Dunkeld is only fresh off the plane from Brisbane having played for Vic Country in the Under 19 National Championships in Mackay and said it was a valuable learning experience despite some 'frustrations'. "I've had two carnivals up there previously, and knew what to expect with the humidity - the ball often does a bit more up there and swings a bit longer," he said. "But I was expecting to bowl a lot of overs, and it was disappointing in the end, I only ended up bowling 18 overs for the tournament. "There was disruptions with the weather, missing games, and one game turning into a Twenty20 - in the end it wasn't as taxing as what it would have been but it was frustrating personally and for the team. "I didn't get the opportunities I would have liked - some things are out of our control. We just didn't play as much cricket as we would have liked." Huf said it had only made him hungrier playing alongside some of Victoria's brightest young players. "It was great playing with a lot of the guys I've played with since I was 12 - growing up in the pathway system it's a really professional environment," he said. "It definitely lifts you up and makes you want more - everyone is on the same page and it's just that extra step above." The 18-year-old had just completed his first season in Victorian Premier Cricket at Geelong after arriving from Grampians Cricket Club prior to the trip north, making his first XI debut against Richmond in round four and impressing with his pace and ability to move the ball off the pitch. He's also got plenty of talent with bat in hand. "I definitely felt like I exceeded my own expectations, I was lucky with opportunities with guys playing Big Bash, Josh Garner going to play in the West Indies, so I was lucky in a way," he said of the recent season. "We do have such a good side, and two contracted players being in the team as well, it certainly wasn't on the radar to debut. To get the opportunity was really cool." Moving forward, he believes his uniqueness as a pace bowler will hold him in good stead. "My pace is probably my biggest attribute I guess - I don't release the ball from a great height, there's plenty of other guys getting good bounce so I want to skid the ball a bit more and get a bit of movement," he said. The dual-sporting talent is set to spend the winter playing with Hamilton Kangaroos in the Hampden league and is hoping to re-join the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the NAB League despite considering a move up to Darwin in the off-season to continue playing cricket. He's seen as a potential AFL draft prospect but has indicated his preference is to pursue cricket moving forward. "Cricket has always been number one - I've played a lot of hockey but only got into footy in year seven through mates and it's kind of taking off from there," he said. "I've always prioritised cricket over footy, I'll just do what I can in between but it can make it a bit difficult with pre-seasons. If I had the choice it'll be cricket but it all just depends. "I've got a few mates going up to Darwin to play but I'll go next year - I have another year in the under 19s cricket so my body needs a break. With footy, I'll regret it if I don't give it atleast another crack."

