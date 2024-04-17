Triple treat as emerging swimmer hauls in national medals

A talented Warrnambool Swimming Club athlete competing in his first national championships took home a trio of medals.
Eli Kerr from Newfield snared a silver medal in the 100 metre backstroke and bronze in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the National Age and Multi Class Age Championships on the Gold Coast from April 6-14.
The Timboon P-12 student's standout efforts, alongside several strong results from other club members saw Warrnambool finish ninth overall in Australia and come out as the top-ranked Victorian club in the Multi-Class point score.
Fionn Ginley also shone through making finals in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, 50 and 100 backstroke, and 50 butterfly in the Multi-Class section. Both swimmers achieved personal bests in all events.
Warrnambool Swimming Club coach Jayson Lamb said Eli was a talented swimmer who was already a "role model" to the other club members.
"He's only 12 and had qualified for this event for two years, we knew once he stepped into his age group he'd do well," Lamb said.
"He's been with us for a long time now even though he's only a kid, but he's a good listener and takes everything on board, whether it's stroke changes or anything.
"It's important to remember he's at the bottom age and did so well, so it is super. He's a good role model for everyone at the club. Never whines, just gets on with it and gets better.
"Fionn swam really well and I was really impressed with him as well."
Fellow club members such as Ella Matters, Zoe Davis, Eamonn McCarthy and Zavier Aberline also competed strongly in their various national age events throughout the course of the week.
Lamb said it was an extremely successful carnival from a club perspective.
"I'm very happy overall, we've never done that before and achieved those results," he said.
"It was pleasing as a club to see how far we've come and the improvement of all the swimmers."
