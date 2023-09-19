Warrnambool Swimming Club member Eli Kerr is setting his sights high following a strong performance at state level.
The 12-year-old from Newfield collected two golds and two silvers in early September at the Victorian Age Shortcourse Championships in Melbourne, competing in the 12-14-year-old S9 multi-class category.
The Timboon P-12 student said he would like to compete at the Los Angeles Paralympic Games in 2028.
In the meantime, he is hoping for a strong showing at next year's national championships, a level which he has been waiting patiently to contest.
He first recorded a 50-metre backstroke S9 multi-class qualifying time for nationals when he was 10.
"He's been waiting a long time to go to nationals and he missed out this year because you have to be 12 and missed out by 13 days for his birthday," Kerr's mum Nicole said.
Kerr trains three-to-four times a week and has been swimming with WSC since he was eight.
He said the best part about the sport was "the people who you get to meet".
He praised coaches Jayson Lamb, Josh Sobey, Peter Finnigan and Paul Aberline, saying they'd "taught me heaps".
Kerr was one of many strong WSC performers at the state championships.
The club had 30 members compete across various age groups and events, scoring an impressive total of 70 personal-best times, five gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals.
