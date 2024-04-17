The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Returning home: Experienced all-rounder to bolster cricket club

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
April 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Hay has signed at Noorat Terang in season 2024-25. Picture supplied
Tyson Hay has signed at Noorat Terang in season 2024-25. Picture supplied

A leading south-west all-rounder with experience on the national stage will return home to play his cricket next season after spending one year at a rival club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.