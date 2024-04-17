Returning home: Experienced all-rounder to bolster cricket club

A leading south-west all-rounder with experience on the national stage will return home to play his cricket next season after spending one year at a rival club.
Tyson Hay has signed at Noorat Terang for season 2024-25 in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association, returning to the amalgamated division two club to bolster its playing stocks.
Hay is a previous captain-coach of Terang where he played more than 100 division one South West matches and spent one season playing division one for Merrivale where he scored 219 runs this season.
The highly-rated all-rounder played for Victoria's Deaf and Hard of Hearing team this season, starring in the national championship winning team and has previous experience playing on the international circuit for Australia's deaf cricket team.
Club president Michael Williams said it was terrific to welcome back the all-rounder who would add some much-needed firepower.
"It's a great coup, we're really excited to welcome Tyson back to the club next season," he said.
Williams said bringing in some more experience to the list was a priority in the off-season and he hoped to bring in some more players as they aimed to improve on a promising season.
"We set out towards the end of the season, sat down and worked out where our strengths and weaknesses were and drew up a list of potential recruits," he said.
"Tyson was quite high on that list, his depth and experience we felt was valuable for us moving forward."
Williams said the club was expecting most of its playing group from last year's division two grand final team to re-commit next season. The club lost by 65 runs to eventual premiers Hawkesdale in the division two decider.
"We came into the Warrnambool competition with the objective of eventually playing in the top grade and we knew we'd be really competitive in our first season (in division two)," he said.
"As a club we're looking forward to improving more but we feel like it was a really successful first season in the competition."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.