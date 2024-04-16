The Standard
Landlords left with no choice but to increase rent, city agent says

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
April 16 2024 - 2:33pm
Interest rates and higher costs associated with maintaining properties has contributed to rising rental costs, says a Warrnambool real estate agent.
Rising interest rates and higher costs associated with managing an investment property are driving up rental prices, according to Warrnambool real estate agent David Falk.

Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

