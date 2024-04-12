The Standard
Cost of Warrnambool rentals 40 per cent higher than five years ago

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated April 12 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
There is a growing number of people who are couch surfing or sleeping rough in the south-west.
A growing number of people are being forced to leave the south-west or live in motels, according to Member for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield.

Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

