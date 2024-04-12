Cost of Warrnambool rentals 40 per cent higher than five years ago

A growing number of people are being forced to leave the south-west or live in motels, according to Member for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield.
The Greens MP said the party had renewed calls for tighter restrictions on short-stay properties to address the housing crisis.
The push comes as a new report reveals the cost of rent in Warrnambool has risen by 42.9 per cent in five years.
The data shows the average rental cost increased by 6.38 per cent in the last 12 months from $470 to $500.
It also shows the average cost of a rental in the city was $350 in March 2019.
Dr Mansfield said everyone deserved a secure home.
"People who grew up in Warrnambool are being forced to leave their community because of the lack of rental housing," she said.
"Airbnb and other short-term rentals are part of the problem, driving up house prices and turning homes into hotels.
"The Greens believe that everyone has the right to secure, affordable housing - including in their home town."
Dr Mansfield said the Greens wanted:
She said everyone deserved a secure home but low-income people and especially younger people were finding it near impossible to secure a rental, let alone purchase a house, in western Victorian towns.
"We are seeing our young people forced out of towns like Apollo Bay, Aireys Inlet and Warrnambool because no rental housing is available," Dr Mansfield said.
"Victorian Labor isn't taking the housing crisis seriously. Here in western Victoria it is even more acute than in the city.
"The Greens want real action. That's why we are pushing for a cap on the number of days a property can be used as a short-term rental, to free up housing for those of us who actually live here."
Dr Mansfield's comments come after Member for Wannon Dan Tehan called for a homelessness shelter for Warrrnambool.
"Our charities are already stretched and what we're seeing - for the first time - is a need for a shelter."
Mr Tehan said the federal government must ensure young people could afford to buy a home to take pressure off the rental market.
He said the federal government must build more housing as a matter of urgency.
"The situation we're in clearly shows their ability to get the balance right between providing housing and immigration growth of over 500,000 people a year is completely out of whack," he said.
Warrnambool City Council previously introduced a levy on short-stay properties.
However, this was revoked after the state government revealed it would introduce one.
