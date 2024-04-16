The Standard
'Uncertain' environmental impact of wind farm prompts call for revision

By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 16 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 2:12pm
Two objectors to the Mount Fyans wind farm near Mortlake are pleased after a Planning Panels Victoria hearing.
The developer of a proposed wind farm near Mortlake is being urged back to the drawing board in a "win for environmentalists".

