'So many people have helped me': Cricket export signs for Western Australia

A Warrnambool cricket export will head across the Nullabor to re-ignite his professional career after signing a two-year deal with Western Australia.
Nirranda product Brody Couch will head west in mid-May to start a new chapter after inking a deal with the powerful cricket state which is coming off three consecutive Sheffield Shield and one-day titles.
The 24-year-old told The Standard there was a lot to weigh up after also receiving a two-year offer from Victoria, just 18 months after being delisted from his home state. But he ultimately decided it was too good an opportunity to pass up.
"It definitely has come as an unexpected surprise, I was so rapt to get that offer and there is a lot of excitement for me in making this move," he said.
"It's been a big thing to think about obviously. I feel like for me personally a fresh start in a new environment, and one that is so successful seems like a nice place to play and just enjoy cricket.
"With the amount of success WA has had in the last five or six years, it seems like a good opportunity, just somewhere different and probably somewhere suitable to being a pace bowler."
The right-armer, who spent the season playing with Northcote after shifting across from Geelong in Victorian Premier Cricket, snared 31 wickets to capture the attention of Western Australian selectors.
Couch, who played one Sheffield Shield game for Victoria and six one-day games before losing his state contract, said the past 18 months had tested his resolve at times but was proud of how far he'd come.
The Warrnambool and District junior, who has also featured in the BBL for Melbourne Stars 15 times, said he had done a lot of work on the mental side of his game and keeping his life in perspective.
"In the moment when it all happens (being delisted) it feels like that's it and the opportunity has gone," he said.
"There's a lot of negative emotion attached to it and it took me a month or two to wrap my head around it and what I needed to do.
"Over time, especially when you've been in the system, got a taste and then come out you gain a great perspective on things.
"In the last 18 months I've worked on every aspect, mental, physical and obviously my skill set as a bowler.
"I've tried to do different things that I enjoy in my life outside of cricket and work as hard as I can on-field.
"I didn't want regrets and while you don't expect another opportunity it's rewarding for what I've been through in the last year or so.
"To get off the phone and hear they'd offered me two years was pretty rewarding."
Working closely with head coach Adam Voges, as well as a swag of star pace bowlers such as Lance Morris, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris and Matt Kelly is an "exciting feeling", according to Couch.
"That was another element, knowing I can train and learn alongside those guys that are either playing for Australia or close to is so exciting," he said.
"I'm so excited for it and see if it'll help improve my craft. It's really appealing. I've got a relationship with a few guys there at the (Melbourne) Stars too and that's been really important in coming to this decision.
"Ultimately I see myself having an opportunity to prove myself as a player over there."
Couch said he had plenty of people to thank for allowing him the opportunity to push for a second chance at the elite level.
"So many people have helped me, my cricket club Northcote and obviously my family, partner (Taylah McVilly) and my personal fast bowling coach (Anthony Stubbs), their guidance has been everything," he said.
"David Reid, who I worked with closely at the Stars and is now at Chennai has helped me with the mental side of things and just controlling things I can control."
Couch, who will head to the US to play in the Major League Cricket tournament with San Francisco again, said he was looking forward to a freshen up in Bali for a holiday before moving to Perth in a month.
"I want to get a good block of training before I leave for the US in July for the Major League," he said.
"But I'm looking forward to a quick reset."
