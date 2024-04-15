Election date set as push to form new business group gains momentum

Elections for a Warrnambool business representative group are set to be held in June with information about a new chamber of commerce set to be outlined at a function next week.
A business breakfast on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 will hear from CEO of Commerce Ballarat and chair of the Victorian Chamber Alliance, Jodie Gillett.
Ms Gillett has led Commerce Ballarat since 2008 and along the way has been awarded an Order of Australia medal for service to business in Ballarat.
It is the second of a two-part breakfast series. Geelong Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeremy Crawford spoke at an event in March.
There have been calls to create a chamber of commerce in Warrnambool, and the city council is gauging interest from the business community to see what appetite there is.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain encouraged all business operators with an interest in working together for the growth of Warrnambool's economy to attend.
"Last month Jeremy shared some really good insights into the importance of a Chamber of Commerce for a regional city, and it will be very interesting to hear from Jodie both in her capacity as a long-serving CEO of a successful chamber of commerce, but also as the chair of the Victorian Chamber Alliance," he said.
"A modern chamber of commerce can do a lot for a business community, and this breakfast is a really good opportunity to find out more and to help shape its future."
The council's manager economic development and events Steve Hoy said the election process would be carried out by local firm SED advisory.
"Nominations will open in mid-May with voting to take place in June," he said.
"There will be a further information session for people looking to find out all the details but this breakfast will be the final open forum for people to raise ideas before the operational model and structure is further drafted.
"It's not too late to get involved, so please come along on April 24 to hear about the benefits of a group like this for Warrnambool, as well as to share your ideas on how the new group should function and what it should focus on."
To RSVP please search "business representative group breakfast" at www.eventbrite.com.au or contact the council's economic development team on 5559 4800 or ecodev@warrnambool.vic.gov.au.
RSVPs are requested by April 17.
