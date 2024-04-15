The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Election date set as push to form new business group gains momentum

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
April 15 2024 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool is pushing ahead with plans to form a Chamber of Commerce. Picture file
Warrnambool is pushing ahead with plans to form a Chamber of Commerce. Picture file

Elections for a Warrnambool business representative group are set to be held in June with information about a new chamber of commerce set to be outlined at a function next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.