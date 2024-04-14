Middle-aged driver charged after pedestrian suffers serious injuries

Warrnambool police are seeking dash camera footage after a four-wheel-drive was involved in running down a woman outside a shopping centre on Sunday morning, April 15, 2024.
Warrnambool highway patrol officers have charged a man after the incident.
It is believed a woman was crossing Mortlake Road (Hopkins Highway) when she was allegedly hit by a 4WD just after 10am.
The pedestrian, a 48-year-old Warrnambool woman, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the incident happened at 10.10am.
"At this stage it is reported that it's a woman in her 40s," he said.
"The helicopter HEMS4 was called. The woman will be taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital. At this stage the woman is in a serious, but stable condition."
She suffered upper body injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old Warrnambool man, was arrested at the scene.
He was charged with negligent driving causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury, failing to stop and other traffic related offences.
He was bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 18.
It is understood security cameras at the nearby fire station, bottle shop, service station and supermarket do not cover the pedestrian crossing.
Anyone with dash camera footage is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
