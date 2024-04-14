Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car at shopping centre

A woman has been flown to a Melbourne hospital after she was hit by a car at a popular Warrnambool shopping centre.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the woman was hit by a car on Sunday morning, April 14.
He said it was an ongoing investigation, with one car involved.
"It has just happened this morning at Northpoint Shopping Centre," he said.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the incident happened at 10.10am.
"At this stage it is reported that it's a woman in her 50s," he said.
"The helicopter HEMS4 was called. The woman will be taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital. At this stage the woman is in a serious but stable condition."
The woman has upper body injuries.
