'Easily identifiable': Police investigate theft of distinctive gold Holden

Police are investigating the theft of a distinctive gold Holden Rodeo.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Jade Maloney said the gold Holden Rodeo (registration 1VD6JK) was stolen from a Windsor Court address between 10pm on April 10 and 7am on April 11, 2024.
He said the owner was unsure how the offender, or offenders, gained entry as the victim was still in the possession of his keys.
Acting Sergeant Maloney said the distinctive vehicle should be easily identifiable and urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Recent Crime Statistics Agency data shows Holdens were the most commonly stolen vehicle across the state.
That was followed by Nissan, Toyota, Ford and Honda, with the five makes of cars representing 60.5 per cent of all vehicles stolen.
The data also shows the number of thefts recorded in Warrnambool jumped 27 per cent in a 12-month period.
More than $1.7m worth of items were stolen from south-west residents in a year.
