The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

More than $1.7m worth of items stolen from south-west residents in a year

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 21 2024 - 11:52am, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than $1.7m worth of items stolen from south-west residents in a year
More than $1.7m worth of items stolen from south-west residents in a year

More than $1.7 million worth of items were stolen from south-west residents in a year, new data shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.