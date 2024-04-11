'Switch off for shearwaters' campaign set to help chicks take flight

A "switch off" campaign is aiming to help Griffiths Island's short-tailed shearwater chicks embark on a more than 15,000-kilometre voyage to Alaska.
Bright artificial light can be a fatal attraction for the fledgling seabirds as they learn to fly for the first time.
The Friends of Griffiths Island volunteer group has teamed up with Moyne Shire Council to give the birds the best chance of migrating successfully with a focus on building awareness of the species, crucial fledgling times and reducing light pollution until May 15.
Group member Tracey Gray said the 'Switch off for Shearwaters' program would launch on Saturday, April 13 from 11.30am at the Port Fairy Community House.
"We are asking residents and businesses in Port Fairy to switch off their lights for our campaign to give the young shearwater chicks the best chance of a safe departure this year," she said.
"Each year, short-tailed shearwaters come to Griffiths Island to raise their chicks. In mid-April, the adult seabirds start the journey back to the Northern Hemisphere, leaving behind their chicks to grow adult feathers and begin their independent migration weeks later.
"We're calling on locals to come to the launch event and find out how you can help during this important fledgling period."
Moyne Shire Council said it would support the campaign through a targeted fox control program, aiming to reduce the chance of predation at a time when the chicks were most vulnerable, conducting light audits and turning off non-essential lighting.
A fox shoot with professional contractors is set for Monday, April 15. The island and the rotunda car park will be closed to the public from 5pm.
Mayor Ian Smith said the island would reopen on Tuesday, April 16.
"Data from the past few years shows us which dates have the most kills from foxes, so we are undertaking a shoot that night to give the fledglings the best chance of survival," he said.
"Council's environment team is getting on the front foot to minimise fox predation of the fledglings."
A second fox shoot will be held later in the month.
