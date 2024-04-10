Home sweet home: Milestone Eagle feels like she 'never left' club

A Hampden league open netballer just one game back into her homecoming return feels like she never left.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Kate O'Meara - who returned to the Bushfield-based club this season after three dominant seasons for Rokewood-Corindhap, winning the Central Highlands league best and fairest from 2021-23 - has already made her presence felt with an excellent opening round showing against South Warrnambool.
Now the midcourter will celebrate a significant milestone on Saturday, April 13, 2024 when she lines up for her 150th game for the club against Portland.
O'Meara, a theatre nurse at South West Healthcare in Warrnambool, is a premiership player at the club having featured in the Eagles' 2015 triumph.
She described the club like a "home" to her and was honoured to have played so many games in the Eagles' colours.
"Coming home to North to some familiar faces, life-long friends after a few years away, it does feel like I've never left in a way," she said.
"I had no idea (about playing 150 games), I didn't have an inkling at all but it's certainly a nice surprise.
"Coming back into a team, we've got two ex-coaches in the group in Skye (Billings) and Maddie (Vardy), then gaining Chelsea Quinn back, it feels like a work in progress in a way but the relationship we're building on and off the court is so strong."
O'Meara arrived at the club in 2009 at the age of 12 and credited her early grounding as a key reason for her standing today.
"I think in my early years I was a real baby and even just looking up to the older players back then, like Elisha Carter (now Sobey) at the time was great for my game," she said.
"Playing seniors at such a young age allowed me to be on the bench for the 2013 flag and then play in the 2015 one.
"They are hard successes to have and the memory of that 2015 flag is still with me today, along with the friendships along the way."
O'Meara, who is taking on a playing-assistant role under new open grade coach Mandy Van Rooy, said she felt like she'd adjusted well to being back playing at Hampden league level while also being a mentor herself.
"The speed of the Hampden league is one of the key aspects of why it's so highly regarded," she said.
"The girls, being able to play some practice matches together allow me to fall back into that in a way.
"Falling back into a different role as an assistant coach, it's not just about my game but the other players.
"Adjusting to a new group of girls and the speed of the game here has been great."
