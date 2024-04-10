Hampden netball side loses key defender for the season

A new-look side will throw different players through its defensive end after losing a recruit for the 2024 Hampden league netball season.
Port Fairy coach Lisa Arundell confirmed Bec Mitchell, who had crossed from Warrnambool and District league club Panmure, would not take her place in the Seagulls' team this season.
It comes after the Seagulls recorded a 50-50 draw with Portland in round one and prepare to host Warrnambool in round two at Gardens Oval on Saturday, April 13.
"Unfortunately due to personal reasons we've lost Bec for the season, so we have had to make a readjustment in light of that," Arundell said.
"We had a defensive team that had never played before (against the Tigers) so I was really happy with the way they stood up to that pressure and the next couple of weeks we'll look at different rotations and see what works best for us."
Arundell said Mitchell also seriously hurt her ankle in pre-season and spent time in a moon boot and on crutches.
Kirra Beardsley and Jessica Swarbrick, who came up from division one, held down the defensive posts in round one for the Seagulls.
"We have a few people who can play in both goals and defence," Arundell said.
"Our goal is to be competitive and we've started off pretty well in that regard."
Port Fairy was down at every change against Portland - including being five goals in arrears at three-quarter-time - before a strong finished help it secure two premiership points.
"It was a see-saw of a game because we'd get back within one and then it would go back out to five," Arundell said.
"To Portland's credit they never stopped the whole game and it was the same for my girls. I was happy with the effort all-in-all."
