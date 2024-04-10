The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL
Watch

Is this an early contender for mark of the year?

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 10 2024 - 10:35am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's Jason Rowan has started the season in strong form. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Port Fairy's Jason Rowan has started the season in strong form. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

IS this speccy a contender for the 2024 Hampden league mark of the year?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.