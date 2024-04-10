Is this an early contender for mark of the year?

IS this speccy a contender for the 2024 Hampden league mark of the year?
All-time leading goal-kicker Jason Rowan - a veteran at 37 - belied his age to fly for a stunning mark during Port Fairy's round one win against Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday, April 7.
It was a special highlight in what was the former Warrnambool forward's 250th senior game.
The Seagulls won the match, 17.13 (115) to 4.4 (28).
Rowan finished with a game-high six goals.
