'He's going as good as ever': Champion forward bags six in game-250 win

Champion Hampden league goal-kicker Jason Rowan starred in his 250th game as Port Fairy opened its campaign with an 87-point win against Portland on Saturday, April 6.
Rowan, the Hampden league's all-time leading goal-kicker, bagged a game-high six goals as the Seagulls triumphed 17.13 (115) to 4.4 (28) in the Hampden league round one fixture at Hanlon Park.
Seagulls coach Dustin McCorkell lauded his spearhead's efforts in his milestone game.
'He's going as good as ever Rowy and it's a credit to the way he prepares and attacks the football still after all these years," he told The Standard.
"Not much has changed and he probably gave a couple off as well, that's just the way he is. He's prepared to bring other players into the game and he probably could have had more."
The Tigers started strongly leading 13-8 at quarter-time however the Seagulls quickly found their feet and took control for the remainder of the match.
Geelong VFL-listed half-forward Oscar Pollock was influential with four goals for the Seagulls while teammate Segdae Lucardie was also impressive.
"It's always good to kick the season off with a win and Portland over at Portland can always be a bit of a tough game so it was good to go over there and get the four points," McCorkell said.
"It was actually hard to pick the best players, we thought it was a pretty good team effort overall. Thought our back-line held up really well and the boys in the midfield worked hard and our forwards really gave us something going into the forward line as well."
Star Tigers midfielder Toby Jennings was named his side's best player.
Meanwhile, Terang Mortlake started its season off nicely with a 78-49 win over Camperdown at Leura Oval.
Skipper Joe Arundell and midfielder Ryley Hutchins (three goals) were dominant for the Bloods while midfielder pair Cameron Spence and recruit Eric Guthrie shone for the home side.
In the remaining game, Cobden proved too strong for Hamilton Kangaroos, prevailing 75-30 at home.
Michael Koroneos kicked four goals for the victors, with utility Grady Rooke named the side's best player.
Kangaroos forward Cameron Whyte played well for the visitors.
