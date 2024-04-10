'I want to lead by example': New club captain impressed by young players

A reliable defender who has stepped up as co-captain for South Rovers this season is a strong believer in the club's new youthful path.
Sam Wilde is leading the Warrnambool and District league outfit alongside gun midfielder Kurt Lenehan in 2024.
After a gallant 26-point loss to kick off the season on Saturday, April 6 against Kolora-Noorat on the road, Wilde told The Standard there was reason for optimism despite a swag of list changes under new coach Luke Kenna.
More than a dozen senior players departed the club in the off-season with mostly youth and a couple of experienced recruits filling the void.
"We would have liked to obviously get the win but it was a pretty competitive start from the boys," he said of the round one loss.
"In the end they got a run on but it was a promising performance. We've got a really young list. A lot of these young guys have got a lot of talent. It's very exciting.
"They were all good round one, these 18-year-old kids did well. Also guys like Matty Edwards, Byron Goodall, they were with us last year and have really stepped up.
"Exciting times."
Recruit Aiden Grant, who has senior experience at Hampden league level with Warrnambool, was also among the team's best.
"He really impressed me, he's a really tough inside midfielder and kicked a really nice goal," Wilde said.
"I liked his game."
Wilde, who was vice-captain of the club last year and was the side's best in the opening round, said he was enjoying being a leader and helping mentor the next wave of players.
"I'm definitely enjoying the extra role but for me not much is changing on the field, I'm just trying to get a kick," he said.
"I want to lead by example and help out where I can. I feel the club's going in the right direction with these kids.
"Things have really improved out of sight since the start of pre-season. I can see the direction and hopefully get some wins on the board soon.
"Hopefully then we can push towards finals."
He said the Lions were looking to move the ball with pace this season.
"We definitely are trying to play a different style this season for sure," he said.
"We want to move the ball quicker. We don't have a lot of height on our side so fast ball movement is really important for us."
