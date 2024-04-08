'A force driven to do good for others': Tributes flow for city stalwart

Andrew Suggett was a selfless man who "had the gift of making all who knew him feel important", according to fellow Rotarian and friend Chris Preston.
The 80-year-old was an inspiration to many, Mr Preston said.
"He never tired - he was always doing something for someone.
"He had a kind heart and a love of life."
Mr Suggett died on Friday, April 5, 2024.
He is survived by his wife Betty and children Jenny Coutts, David Suggett and Kathryn O'Connor and grandchildren Chelsea and Brayden, Luke and Tanika, Isabel and Seth, Toby, Josh and Mikaela, Becky, Patrick, Eloise and Phillipa.
He was also a great grandfather to Kaydin and Tyler.
Mr Suggett was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Warrnambool Daybreak.
In November 2023, he was presented with a certificate from the world Rotary president for 42 years of service.
He was also a recipient of a Paul Harris Fellow and was president of the Daybreak club from 2000-2001 and district governor from 2006-2007.
Mr Suggett was also the chairperson of Warrnambool Rotary House, which provides accommodation for patients from outside the south-west who are undergoing medical treatment in Warrnambool.
He became the co-ordinator of the Warrnambool Parkinson's Support Group in 2009 after he was diagnosed with the disease at age 57.
In 2023, Mr Suggett was named Victorian Senior of the Year.
Ever humble, Mr Suggett said at the time he was blown away with the honour.
"I'm staggered by the whole thing," Mr Suggett told The Standard.
Mr Suggett also played a pivotal role in creating Painting with Parkinson's, Exercise for Parkinson's activities and initiatives and ParkinSong - a fortnightly therapeutic group singing intervention developed by music therapists and speech pathologists.
From 2011 to 2017, Mr Suggett served on the Board of Parkinson's Victoria (now Fight Parkinson's), where he oversaw work to incorporate the latest research and treatment practices in regional Victoria.
Professor David Finkelstein, head of the Parkinson's Disease Laboratory at Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health and the University of Melbourne, said he was saddened to hear of Mr Suggett's passing.
"Andrew Suggett was a wonderful person," Dr Finkelstein said.
"Andrew was a force driven to do good for others.
"I learnt so much about the personal impact of Parkinson's from Andrew. He made light of the difficulties and made us all laugh with his poignant anecdotes.
"He was a tireless worker and advocate with Fight Parkinson's for the good of the community."
Mr Suggett was also a member of the Warrnambool Golf Club for almost 70 years.
He served as treasurer from 1984-1985, vice president in 1986, president from 1987-88 and was a committee member from 1989-1991.
Mr Suggett was also a member of the club's greens committee for a number of years.
He was a distinguished historian of the club and had significant input into the club's centenary book publication in 1995.
"He was still actively playing golf a couple of times a week, despite his challenges with Parkinson's Disease," a club spokesperson said.
"We know that he was a fervent advocate for the awareness of Parkinson's and a great support for local community members who were also affected by this disease.
"Andrew was also a talented artist - last year he kindly donated a watercolour painting to the golf club that featured the history of our three clubhouses.
"Andrew is a member that everyone knows and we are deeply upset by his passing."
It's believed a medical episode preceded an accident Mr Suggett had at the golf club on Thursday April 4.
