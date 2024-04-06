'Handy players to have': Recruits fire as new-look Creek clinch points

A string of high-profile recruits proved it will make Russells Creek a dangerous prospect this season in what was a hard-fought, gritty win to start the Warrnambool and District league season.
The new-look Creek - led by the likes of former Hampden league players Andy McMeel, Brett Harrington and Kurt Smith who all played a commanding role - shook off a youthful and dogged Dennington to record the 11.13 (79) to 5.6 (36) victory on Saturday.
Coach Dylan Herbertson said it was pleasing to walk away with the points against a Dogs outfit who really made them work hard after a slow start.
Creek led by three points at the main break but kicked away with a dominant third term to set up the win.
"To Dennington's credit they really did come out firing and there was a bit of adjustment needed from our end," he said.
"We've got a lot of new players and you're still trying to work out how they all play together and relate to each other.
"We had to reassess at half-time, tweak a few things and we went back to our brand and managed to get on top."
Herbertson said the trio of Harrington, McMeel and Smith, alongside ex-South Rovers forward Tim Ryan - who slotted a goal but looked imposing - "made a big difference".
"Timmy Ryan was massive up forward, having Brett (Harrington), Andy (McMeel) and Kurt (Smith) all back made a big difference," he said.
"They were so good through the middle when we needed to level things up. They're just such handy players to have on our side."
Matthew Rook was arguably the best player on the field, kicking three majors and "stood up all day" at crucial times.
Herbertson also singled out the efforts of Caleb Templeton, Sam Alberts and Griffen McLeod.
The playing mentor, who missed the opening round clash but expects to return shortly, said it was going to be an interesting season across the league.
"In any year the first three weeks are hard to figure out, with recruiting you only need to change a couple of players and it changes your whole game," he said.
"Generally this time, it's still a bit warm so if you can just get through that's good. You can feel it's going to get a lot more even this year."
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson said there was plenty to take from the loss.
"They were competitive in the first half but Creek stepped it up in that third quarter. They've got some quality players with a lot of Hampden league experience in their side," he said.
"They took it to the next level and we couldn't. We take a lot out of the game. It wasn't that long ago they were really pumping us.
"The boys will take a while to gel, it's probably the first time they all played together but I felt all the guys all got in and held their own."
Anderson said a hamstring injury to defender Tom Noonan left them a bit exposed but was pleased with the defensive unit, adding the attacking element didn't quite work on the day.
The Dogs mentor lauded defender Jake Shircore for his efforts down back.
"We had a lot of footy in there but I don't know what it was, but didn't want to take those shots on goals but we'll work on that," he said.
