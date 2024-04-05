The Standard
Minister 'receptive' to community concerns about offshore wind farm zone

By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 5 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 2:57pm
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain has met with Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen in Sydney to discuss the declaration of a wind farm zone off the south-west coast.
The minister who last month declared an offshore wind farm zone off the south-west coast is "receptive, interested and aware" of community concerns, Warrnambool's mayor says.

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

