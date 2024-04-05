Minister 'receptive' to community concerns about offshore wind farm zone

The minister who last month declared an offshore wind farm zone off the south-west coast is "receptive, interested and aware" of community concerns, Warrnambool's mayor says.
It comes as the council met with Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen in Sydney.
Mayor Ben Blain said it was an opportunity to "re-emphasise the community's concerns", particularly in regards to the potential impact on whales, fishing and tourism.
"The minister was receptive, interested and aware of the diverse range of views held in our community towards the off-shore proposal," he said.
"We must be pragmatic about this. This is not a project over which council has any statutory authority but we will continue to keep in touch with the minister and the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to do what we can to get the best possible outcome for our municipality.
"The best possible outcome might mean doing what we can to reduce the visual impact of turbines plus on- shore infrastructure, advocating for jobs to be located in Warrnambool."
He said the next stage in the Federal Government's offshore wind area initiative would involve the issuing of feasibility licences to companies who have expressed an interest in building, installing and operating wind turbines.
"The issuing of a feasibility licence is a step in a process that also involves environmental assessments and further opportunity for community feedback," Cr Blain said.
Both the south-west Victorian and south-east South Australian communities were engaged in the consultation process for the Southern Ocean wind farm zone.
The Southern Ocean proposal (which covers 1030 square kilometres) received 3285 submissions compared to 765 for the wind farm area (15,000 square kilometres) off the Gippsland coast.
