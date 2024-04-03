Town's cricket flag joy spurs on football team's premiership push

ANGUS Uwland felt how much a premiership meant to Cobden when he was part of its successful cricket team.
Now, having rejoined the town's football club, he is determined to help bring that joy to the Bombers' faithful this Hampden league season.
Uwland, 29, relished being a part of the Knights' drought-breaking South West Cricket flag in March.
The Colac-based financial planner would love to be a part of a long-awaited Bombers' grand final triumph in six months' time too.
"I more felt it around the town, the crowd we had (for the cricket grand final), I'd never experienced anything like that around Cobden, the amount of people who were banging on the shed and stuff like that was pretty cool," he told The Standard.
"I was talking to a lot of the guys that night about how much doing it in footy would mean as well, it would be on a different scale. I think that might spur on a few people to go that bit further.
"For the town, it would be great to get the (flag) double in a year."
Uwland returned to his home-town football club in the off-season after five seasons away.
He played for for Colac and District club Alvie for two years and then spent three winters running out for Geelong league outfit Colac.
The time felt right to return to the Bombers and play under new solo coach Brody Mahoney as they strive to win the premiership for the first time since 1998.
"It was good to branch out and have a few new experiences but ultimately home is home," Uwland said.
"I feel like I haven't left, the same people are still here, they've just grown up a little bit more.
"The guys who were playing under-14s are playing regular seniors now, so that part of it is pretty cool.
"I've sort of missed that development but to see them come in and how hungry they are and how hard they work means the club's been doing the right thing for the last couple of years."
Uwland will travel from Colac with teammates Jesse Williamson and Sam Lucas to train and play.
He has recently completed his commerce degree after a career change in his mid-20s.
"I am doing my professional year now and in another 12 months I'll be fully qualified hopefully," Uwland said.
Cobden starts its 2024 season against Hamilton Kangaroos at Cobden Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 6.
