Woolsthorpe-bred galloper bound for 'iconic' Australia race

BOOKMAKERS slashed the price of Woolsthorpe-bred galloper Another Wil into favourite for the $4 million Group One Doncaster Mile at Randwick following his impressive victory in the Doncaster Prelude at Rosehill.
The satchel swingers cut Another Wil's price from $9 to $3.50 for the mile classic on Saturday, April 6 after he defeated Bandersnatch by more than two lengths with Welwal back in third spot in the Prelude on March 30.
Trainer Ciaron Maher told The Standard Another Wil was an exciting horse.
"It was a great win," he said. "We took a big gamble taking Another Wil to Sydney to have a crack at the Doncaster Mile but we had to win the Prelude.
"We've won the Prelude and now we're in the Doncaster Mile. The Doncaster Mile is one of the iconic races in Australia.
"We're in with a great light-weight chance. Another Wil hasn't done a thing wrong in his seven starts. He's a very exciting horse. We haven't got to the bottom of Another Wil - I'm sure there's more improvement in him."
Talented jockey Jamie Kah, who has ridden Another Wil to four of his five wins including the Prelude, has been booked for the ride in the Doncaster Mile.
"I don't think we could get Jamie off Another Wil," Maher said. "Jamie just loves the horse. She thinks he's a freak.
"The whole thing about Another Wil is an amazing story. He was bred by Colin and Janice McKenna at their farm at Woolsthorpe and many of the owners in the horse have been long-time workers with Colin at Warrnambool's Midfield Meats."
Another Wil was the first Rosehill winner for Maher on Saturday. He followed up winning the last race with Grongotts while at Flemington he won with Senegalia and Estriella.
