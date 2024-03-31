The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woolsthorpe-bred galloper bound for 'iconic' Australia race

By Tim Auld
March 31 2024 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janice and Colin McKenna bred a horse which has qualified for a major race. Picture by Sean McKenna
Janice and Colin McKenna bred a horse which has qualified for a major race. Picture by Sean McKenna

BOOKMAKERS slashed the price of Woolsthorpe-bred galloper Another Wil into favourite for the $4 million Group One Doncaster Mile at Randwick following his impressive victory in the Doncaster Prelude at Rosehill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.