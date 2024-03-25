Top jumps trainer threatens to quit after races abandoned

VETERAN trainer Eric Musgrove is considering handing in his jumps trainers licence at the end of the jumping season after two jumps races were abandoned at Warrnambool on Monday.
Ten jumps jockeys, who said the track was too hard for jumping races, voted not to ride in a restricted hurdle and a restricted steeplechase while only one wanted to ride in those two races following the running of two maiden hurdles.
Racing Victoria steward James Hitchcock said following discussions with the jumps jockeys the restricted hurdle and steeplechase were abandoned.
"We put all our safety procedures and protocols in place," Hitchcock told The Standard.
"The jumps jockeys put it to a vote to abandon the last two jumps races. They believed the track was too hard."
An irate Musgrove, who has won all the jumps features including two Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechases, said he was upset with the decision.
"I totally disagree with them to call off the last two jumps races," Musgrove said.
"I'm seriously considering handing in my jumps trainers licence at the end of the season. I've got 22 jumping horses in work and I'm worried the direction jumps racing is heading.
"It takes a lot of time and effort to get horses ready for jumps races. I had numerous jumping horses at the meeting that are being prepared for the upcoming Warrnambool May Racing Carnival and that has put our plans right behind the eight ball."
Warrnambool Racing Club track and facilities manager Dermott O'Connor told The Standard on Sunday more than 30-millimetres of irrigation had been applied to the racecourse in the last week.
The opening race saw jumps racing have its first fatality for the 2024 season when Grand Promenade came to grief at the 10th jump in a maiden hurdle.
Five flat races were run with Ciaron Maher taking the training honours with two winners.
The Warrnambool May Racing Carnival is on April 30, May 1 and 2.
