Sprintcar driver eager to finish season with Easter chocolates

JORDAN Rae is hoping to finish his "toughest year of racing" on a positive note.
The Bannockburn-based sprintcar racer is eyeing the Easter sprintcar trail finale at Allansford's Premier Speedway on Sunday, March 31.
Rae, 23, planned to race at his home track Avalon on Good Friday and Mount Gambier on Easter Saturday too.
"It's been the toughest year of racing I've ever done," he told The Standard.
"I started my own deal with the help of Domain Ramsay and unfortunately have blown up two motors, so we were kind of done for the year.
"And Harry Swan with the V97 car picked us up and I was going to do one race for him and now we've planned out six."
Rae, who works at a quarry with Ramsay, has raced three times for Swan entering the Easter sprintcar trail.
"We haven't finished a race yet but we've made every A-Main and been in the shoot-outs," he said.
"It is little things going wrong so hopefully we've got rid of the little bugs in it and will be all good for the Easter trail.
"Hopefully next year I will have my own car and can just pick and choose the races we can do.
"We will try and find some sponsors when I get my motor rebuilt and go from there."
Rae is in his second season as a sprintcar driver after six campaigns in the formula 500 class.
He enjoys the challenge but is aware of the financial commitment motor racing requires.
"It is a big financial sport in a way. If you have a bad night, you get pretty down because you've spent a lot of money on this stuff," Rae said.
"You take your highs and lows and we've had a lot more lows than highs this year for sure."
Premier Speedway's gates will open at 3pm on March 31 with on-track action from 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.