Polish power forward settling in and 'excited' to suit up for Mermaids

With a basketball career that has taken her all over the world, it shouldn't take Julia Nielacna long to find her feet in Warrnambool Mermaids' colours.
The 25-year-old Polish native, who played five seasons of NCAA division one basketball in America, is the Mermaids' first overseas import in more than a decade.
She arrived in Warrnambool on Monday, March 25 ahead of the Mermaids' 2024 Big V championship campaign which gets under way on April 6 against Bulleen.
"I'm adjusting pretty well and not too much jet lag so far," Nielacna told The Standard.
"I really like the city and I did a little bit of touring today (Tuesday), so it's really nice and I'm really excited to be here."
Nielacna will be a key player for Louise Brown's side as it returns to the championship division after back-to-back division one titles.
The six-foot-one power forward/centre, who is a back-to-the-basket type who can shoot a three, adds valuable height and leadership skills to a young outfit.
She can't wait to get out on the court and play alongside her new teammates.
"I'm really excited about the season, especially with the team winning the championship the previous years and advancing into the higher league," she said.
"It will be definitely challenging and a little bit of a learning curve for the team itself but I'm really excited to join in and play with everyone else. Hopefully we'll have a good season."
Before her college stint in the US with San Francisco University and California Polytechnic State University, Nielacna played professionally in Poland.
She said it took time to transition between the different game styles of the two countries but believes the experience has her well-placed to adjust to any differences in the Australian game.
"I'm able to adjust and move and kind of connect both styles which I hope will be really helpful," she said.
"Because I did those transitions already I feel like I'm able to be flexible (with) the way of coaching and the way of playing."
Growing up in Poland, basketball has long been a love for Nielacna, with many of her family members passionate about the game.
She was raised in Ostrow Wielkopolski - a city in Central-west Poland - before moving closer to Warsaw where she attended a basketball school which helped develop her skills and led to her representing her country at under-age FIBA European Championships.
She has just finished her masters in business administration and beyond this year hopes to keep chasing her basketball dreams.
"Maybe (I will play in) Spain, maybe Italy," she said.
"Maybe I will stay for longer, who knows."
