The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We've lost a quarter of our family': Mum's Easter road safety plea

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 27 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug and Jane Phipps are still grieving the loss of their oldest son Adrian in a car crash that should never have happened. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Doug and Jane Phipps are still grieving the loss of their oldest son Adrian in a car crash that should never have happened. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Warrnambool's Jane Phipps says her family's lives will never be normal again after losing their son in a fatal road crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.