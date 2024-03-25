'Ramp up renewable energy to keep the lights on': MP backs offshore wind

Warrnambool-based MP Jacinta Ermacora has thrown her support behind the declaration of an offshore wind zone off the south-west coast.
But the state Labor Member for Western Victoria outlined the government's commitment to renewable energy during a speech in parliament on the new-look State Electricity Commission.
"I support the Federal Government's recent declaration of an offshore wind zone in the Southern Ocean off south-west Victoria," she said.
"Contrary to some misinformation, this zone will be at least 15 kilometres offshore from Warrnambool.
"On some days it will be visible on the horizon, depending on weather."
The government is amending legislation governing the old SEC to ensure there was "no confusion" between the old and new entities.
Ms Ermacora highlighted in parliament the "urgency to curb global warming" and the need to take action to prevent a climate disaster, which she said was why the government was "reviving" the SEC.
The new SEC would be a government-owned renewable energy company to support and "hasten" the decarbonisation of the economy, she said, which promised to bring with it more jobs, cheaper energy bills and lower emissions.
"Victoria is currently at 38 per cent renewable energy and we have committed to achieving 95 per cent by 2035," she said.
"We must ramp up renewable energy to keep the lights on.
"We are decarbonising through new renewable energy across our state - wind, solar and batteries.
"And of course, our nation-leading plan for offshore wind generation in Victoria.
"Offshore wind offers a critical and unique contribution to Victoria's future energy mix."
Ms Ermacora said the consistency of wind offshore provided for a "base load type" of energy supply.
"This is why the Victorian government is committed to offshore wind being a part of our future energy mix," she said.
"This offshore wind zone will support Victoria's target of at least 2GW contributed by offshore wind by 2032."
Ms Ermacora assured there would be a "robust" consultation process including with residents and traditional owners.
"To reduce risk to whales and other marine animals, offshore wind energy projects employ technology considered less invasive than that used for offshore oil and gas exploration," Ms Ermacora said.
"The use of high energy seismic surveys are not necessary for offshore wind."
She said High Resolution Geophysical surveys were a much less intrusive alternative.
"These sound sources are much lower in energy than seismic airgun surveys typically used in oil and gas exploration," Ms Ermacora said.
Citing alternatives like gas, oil and nuclear, Ms Ermacroa said she would rather see a "clean, safe, renewable offshore wind industry" that respects the marine environment and saves our planet.
Describing it as a "complex and and nuanced space", she said she was confident in the government on renewable energy.
