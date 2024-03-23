The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Do not stand by idle': Rock lobster fisherman says windfarms not welcome

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 23 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rock lobster fisherman Gary Ryan says it is time to push back and make a stand against offshore windfarms. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Rock lobster fisherman Gary Ryan says it is time to push back and make a stand against offshore windfarms. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Warrnambool rock lobster fisherman Gary Ryan has urged the community to push back against offshore windfarms in the region's "unique" and "delicate" marine environment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.