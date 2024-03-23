'Do not stand by idle': Rock lobster fisherman says windfarms not welcome

Warrnambool rock lobster fisherman Gary Ryan has urged the community to push back against offshore windfarms in the region's "unique" and "delicate" marine environment.
"If you are ever going to make a stand, if you are ever going to dig your heels in and stand or something, let it be for this," Mr Ryan said told a community gathering on the Civic Green on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
Mr Ryan told the crowd that he was not anti renewable power but opposed offshore windfarms.
"Push back. Do not stand by idle...send the message loud and clear to Chris Bowen that his offshore windfarms are not welcome in south-west Victoria," he said.
The area - home to crabs, octopus, gummy shark, snapper, dolphins, seals and whales - was a perfect marine habitat, Mr Ryan said. It was also feeding grounds for penguins.
"I believe this area to be the best offshore reef system in all of Victorian offshore waters," he said.
"If you can imagine a pristine rainforest full of wildlife virtually untouched by mankind, the offshore reef system out there is the marine equivalent of that.
"To suggest this is a good site for an offshore windfaram is nothing short of suggesting environmental vandalism of our marine habitat and ecosystem is OK."
Mr Ryan said the unique and delicate offshore marine environment was worthy of protection.
"I've always had the beleif to leave things better than when you found them and I'm not sure this is going to happen here," he said.
He read out a statement from VR Fish, whose CEO said it would have a negative impact which would cost the community dearly.
