The Standard's complete view of property
'Exciting new chapter': Minister approves Peterborough unit/cafe project

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 11:47am
A unit/cafe project on land at Peterborough has been given approval.
A 25-unit and cafe development in Peterborough has been given the green light after the Victorian Government planning minister approved a planning scheme amendment.

