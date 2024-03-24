The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Emerging defenders stand tall despite loss, says Rebels mentor

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
March 25 2024 - 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Wil Rantall, pictured playing for the Rebels at Reid Oval last season, started the season off brightly. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Wil Rantall, pictured playing for the Rebels at Reid Oval last season, started the season off brightly. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

An emerging Hampden league defensive duo stood tall amid a tough start to the Coates Talent League season, according to GWV Rebels boys coach David Loader.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.