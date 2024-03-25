'They're just messing around': Artist dispenses new look for city laneway

Warrnambool's newest CBD laneway is bring transformed with the city's latest artwork going up this week.
Dispensary Lane, which runs off the Ozone Car Park driveway, was officially given the name after Myers Planning Group built their new offices on a vacant block behind the shops on Timor Street - one of which was home to Kennedy's Drug Depot in the 1880s.
The new building is also home to the Allee Espresso cafe - something that created the inspiration for the final artwork.
Crates and cafes go hand in hand, so it's no surprise that the design for the new artwork is of crates together with another regular site in Warrnambool, cockies.
Myers Planning Group managing director Steve Myers said he'd commissioned the artwork to brighten up the laneway and add some interest.
"It's been pretty popular since it was upgraded. It's just giving back to the community a bit," Mr Myers said.
Melbourne-based artist Madeleine Simson will spend three days giving the laneway a fresh new look and is expected to be finished by Wednesday lunchtime.
Her paintings of crates and cockies on Instagram caught the eye of Mr Myers - who had earlier commissioned one of her works for inside the building.
"Steve thought it'd be really fun to do something that would brighten up the wall," Simson said.
"Cafes use crates. There is a lot of cockies down here. I love Australian native birds.
"The cockies are playing with the coffee cups, they're drinking the coffee. They're just messing around and they're just having a good time.
"A bit of urban and wildlife all combining, and having fun.
"If I have time I'll add a few more bits and pieces - a little sparrow or dragonfly here or there. Something fun."
Simson said she had completed a few murals but mainly did paintings on canvas that she sold through galleries and on Instagram.
"I love doing murals. I haven't been able to do many. I've had two kids in the last couple of years so I've just been at home," she said.
"This is my first time out. I'm excited and I'm back."
