The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Try and still be myself': Koroit export welcoming VFL captaincy challenge

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Chatfield will captain Footscray in the 2024 VFL season. Picture by Getty Images
Josh Chatfield will captain Footscray in the 2024 VFL season. Picture by Getty Images

Newly-appointed Footscray VFL skipper Josh Chatfield intends to be true to himself when he leads the Bulldogs this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.