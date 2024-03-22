'Try and still be myself': Koroit export welcoming VFL captaincy challenge

Newly-appointed Footscray VFL skipper Josh Chatfield intends to be true to himself when he leads the Bulldogs this season.
The four-time Koroit premiership player, 23, was announced as Footscray's captain on Wednesday, March 20 ahead of his third campaign at Whitten Oval.
"I'm feeling pretty rapt," Chatfield told The Standard.
"I've put in a fair bit of work over the off-season so it's good to be rewarded with being named captain. So it's a privilege."
Chatfield, who has appeared 30 times for the Bulldogs, hasn't led a side since his under-16 days at Victoria Park.
He knows captaining a VFL side is a significant step-up but isn't daunted by the challenge.
"I'm just going to try and still be myself and have the inclusive nature of making everyone around me have fun and feel comfortable," he said.
"And try and still make it a place where everyone can enjoy their footy and at the same time work hard when they need to."
The versatile defender, who can be utilised forward, was also named in a 50-player VFL state team squad on Wednesday.
The squad will eventually be trimmed to a 23-player side which will face the best players from the South Australian National Football League in Glenelg on April 6.
Chatfield, surprised but thrilled with his selection, hopes to start the season strongly to push his case for a place in the Victorian team.
The Bulldogs skipper, who attracted interest from AFL recruiters last year and was invited to the 2023 state combine, is bullish about the year ahead.
His side opens its campaign on Sunday, March 24 at home against GWS.
"It's a long time coming since getting knocked out of the finals last year so we've got a really fresh, new group so we're looking forward to getting to work," he said.
"We had a good win in our practice match last week against a strong side so hopefully we build from there."
