A Hampden league premiership player has the chance to showcase his skills to AFL recruiters after receiving an invite to one of this year's state draft combines.
Footscray VFL utility Josh Chatfield, who featured in Koroit's 2018 Hampden league flag, was announced on Tuesday as one of an extra 35 draft prospects invited to attend combines in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.
There was previously 20 players invited, with Victoria's combine to be held on October 8.
Chatfield, 23, was thrilled with the news but admitted it came as a "bit of a surprise".
"I got a phone call yesterday. It did come as a bit of a surprise but I'm pretty fortunate to be able to be given that opportunity," he told The Standard.
The Warrnambool-raised prospect, who can play at both ends of the ground, said he hadn't heard from any interested clubs yet.
"Not officially yet," he said.
"You just sort of hear some things around the traps but (you're) never too sure of what's been said."
In the meantime, Chatfield is firmly focused on playing his part in Footscray's finals series.
The Bulldogs finished their campaign in sixth on Saturday and have a week-off before playing in an elimination final.
"Finals coming up, it's going to be a pretty good opportunity to put your best foot forward and show what you can do in a critical time," Chatfield said.
"That's my main focus, is to focus on winning the finals. We've had a pretty good run of 10 wins in a row so hopefully we can continue that form and go pretty well."
Chatfield has produced a strong season to date, rotating between the forward and defensive lines depending on his team's needs.
He averages 11.8 disposals from 18 games and has kicked eight goals, including an impressive haul of four against Gold Coast.
The premiership Saint said he enjoyed playing at both ends.
"(I spent) all pre-season in the forward line and the week of round one got thrown in defence," he said.
"So a bit of a different look and different aspect on a game of footy but I've just been chopping and changing between forward and back. I've just been wherever I've needed to play with some AFL personnel coming back but I'm definitely enjoy both ends.
"It keeps it a bit more interesting when you're chopping and changing at different ends, you don't get too complacent in one spot."
