Long-time footy trainer 'privileged' to be club's number-one ticket holder

Long-time South Warrnambool football trainer Ernie Gilmour says it was "a bit of a shock to the system" when he learned he would be bestowed one of the club's highest honours.
The 78-year-old has been named the Roosters' number-one ticket holder for the 2024 season, a fitting reward for decades of tireless service to the Hampden league club.
"The years I've put up there and the people I've met up there, it's been very rewarding," he told The Standard.
"I got a bit of a shock actually when we got a phone call the other morning. I'm very privileged to get it."
Gilmour first joined the Roosters as a trainer in 1985 and has been around Friendly Societies' Park ever since.
He has witnessed seven senior premierships in that time, two of which his son Leigh featured in (1994 and 1996).
The former head trainer assisted on game days last season but unfortunately will have to "put that on the back-burner for a little while" due to some health complications.
He is still very keen to support his beloved Roosters, alongside his wife Carmel, from the sidelines as they chase back-to-back senior flags.
Gilmour looks upon his involvement with the club fondly and is especially grateful for the people he has met and friendships forged.
"It's been a fair old stint but I've enjoyed every minute of it up there, just the people I've met through there, it's just fantastic," he said.
Gilmour, who is a life member of the the Hampden league, Dennington Football Club and Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association, has also enjoyed seeing generations of Roosters experience success at the club.
"In 1987 they had a premiership in the under 18s and just to see some of those lads that played in that side have now got their sons playing up there (has been great)," he said.
"In the reserve premiership there was a fair few of them and even the senior premiership (in 2023)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.