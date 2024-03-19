Talented musician taking steps onto the big stage

The standing of former Warrnambool College student Izaak Agnew as a rising star of the music industry will be further enhanced over the next week.
Mr Agnew will perform as part of the Top Class Music program.
This program rewards Victorian students who produced elite results in their VCE studies.
Mr Agnew's place in the program carries even more merit, given he has been selected to perform in two categories - a rare achievement.
These are music performance and sound.
A drummer, Mr Agnew will set up for his music performance on Thursday, March 21 at the Melbourne Recital Centre.
On March 27, he will perform in the sound category at Darebin Arts Centre.
These performance will be with a backing band very similar to the one that played with him for his VCE exams.
Among the band will be Warrnambool musicians, including his brother Josiah on bass.
Agnew's mother, Elana, said it was a huge achievement by her son.
"It is so exciting, he really deserves this, he has worked so hard," Ms Agnew said.
"To see someone be able to achieve at such a high level with the thing they are passionate about it just great.
"I know Izaak is nervous but also very excited about his performances."
Agnew is currently studying music in Melbourne and is hoping to make a career as a music performer or teacher.
