Young actors get to show off talents on higher stage

An outstanding VCE year has landed three Warrnambool and district acting students in an exclusive group.
Warrnambool's Nicholas Northeast and Caitlin Laird, along with Koroit's Molly Carey, are taking part in the Top Class Drama acting program.
Students had to achieve an A or A+ mark in VCE drama to audition for the program.
From there, only 60 students from across the state made it into the program after successful auditions.
Ms Carey and Ms Laird were students at Brauer College while Mr Northeast attended The Hamilton and Alexandra College.
The students will now rehearse their seven-minute one-person drama piece to perform as part of the Top Class Drama showcase at the Melbourne Recital Centre in April, 2024.
This is part of the season of excellence, which is managed by the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority.
Ms Laird, who is doing a gap year in 2024, said she was thrilled with the opportunity.
"It is a really tough program to get into and is such a great opportunity," she said.
"Myself and Molly were really lucky to have such a great drama teacher in Alison McLaren.
"She did the Top Class Drama program when she was our age so to have her helping us has been amazing."
