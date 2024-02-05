The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Young actors get to show off talents on higher stage

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated February 5 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool actor Caitlin Laird. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Warrnambool actor Caitlin Laird. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

An outstanding VCE year has landed three Warrnambool and district acting students in an exclusive group.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.