'We are well set up for conferences like this': Hundreds to arrive in city

More than 300 Rotarians will converge on Warrnambool for a conference next week bringing with them a boost to the city's economy.
Among the line-up of guest speakers will be AFL footballer Tom Boyd and Professor Arnold Dix - the mastermind behind the 2023 Indian tunnel rescue which saved 41 trapped workers.
Rotary District 9810, which is made up of over 30 Rotary Clubs in Melbourne's eastern suburbs, is holding its annual conference in Warrnambool from March 22-24, 2024.
District conference chair Wil Cornelissen said the first day was all about getting out and enjoying Warrnambool, with two days of guest speakers to follow.
"Normally we have the conference on the Saturday and the Sunday but on the Friday, we have a Rotary Day to play golf, to play bowls, go on tours, we've organised a brunch at the Flagstaff Hill museum and a pre-conference cocktail party at Flagstaff Hill as well," he said.
"Warrnambool is a good place (for a conference). It's got plenty of opportunities.
"We are looking forward to having a great weekend to boost the economy of Warrnambool and surrounds and we look forward to working with everybody.
"We are working arm-in-arm with the Rotary Club of Warrnambool as well to achieve the optimum."
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said he was looking forward to welcoming the attendees next week.
"Business events and conferences are always great news for our economy and we are proud to be able to support this conference via our events and festivals grants," he said.
"Conferences often take place outside of peak times and can bring in hundreds of people, so they provide a big boost, and they are a really important part of the events mix for a thriving regional centre like Warrnambool.
"As such a compact city, we are well set up for conferences like this and I'm sure all of the attendees will have an amazing time.
"Rotary is such a remarkable global organisation and it's really exciting to see some of our local Rotarians working with their Melbourne counterparts."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.