First look inside: $7m clubhouse with panoramic views almost ready to open

The multi-million dollar upgrade of the Warrnambool Golf Club is nearing completion - under budget.
Club manager Ashlee Scott said the new clubhouse, which was expected to cost $7.5 million, would open to the public in early February, 2024.
"The project cost is expected to be slightly under what we expected it to be, which is fantastic," she said.
The club's fund-raising efforts have passed $1 million, which has exceeded expectations, Ms Scott said.
She said the club hoped to raise $2 million for the redevelopment.
"We're in a really good position where we've been able to finish everything and we will come in slightly under budget," Ms Scott said.
The club has secured a $1 million loan to cover the shortfall of the total cost, she said.
"We're still fundraising so the more we raise, the less the loan will be, but we're in a good position," Ms Scott said.
The club took out the loan after the city council rejected a request to be guarantor for a loan.
Ms Scott said the club was incredibly grateful for the generous donations and support from the community.
"Our members and the community are excited," she said.
"We've got over 1000 members here at the club and 50 local businesses which sponsor the club," Ms Scott said.
"Everyone has been so supportive of the project."
The new clubhouse features panoramic views, a pro shop, lounge/bar area which seats 60 to 70 people and a function area which seats up to 150 people.
"The pro shop is one of the largest golf retail stores in the south-west," Ms Scott said.
"Within that we've got our virtual golf room, which is something that is quite unique to that area.
"That means we're able to offer all sorts of tuition and virtual golf."
Ms Scott said the club was now awaiting for its occupancy permit.
"Everything within the building has been finalised, furniture will be arriving next week and then we're just waiting for the occupancy permit."
Ms Scott said the clubhouse views were something to behold.
"Not very many golf clubhouses have panoramic views of the course, so we are really unique and fortunate in that aspect," she said.
Ms Scott said there were already a number of bookings for the function centre.
"We've got about half a dozen in the first couple of months after opening," she said.
Ms Scott said the club had experienced a busy few months.
"We've been flat out on the course, which is not unusual, but I feel we've been a bit busier this year," she said.
