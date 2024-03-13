Authorities disappointed in campers who lit fires during extreme weather

Authorities have been left deeply disappointed in campers who ignored weather conditions and fire danger warnings over the Labour Day long weekend.
Conditions were hot and dry across the south-west with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in some parts of the region on Saturday, March 9, which was declared a day of total fire ban.
But many campers ignored the warnings and restrictions, lighting illegal campfires or leaving fires unattended in dangerous conditions.
Conservation Regulator and Forest Fire Management Victoria officers patrolled campsites statewide and detected more than 40 campfires - a number that could have been much higher had officers not intervened to prevent several people from also lighting fires.
Campers were also slapped with fines and official warnings after being caught breaching other campfire rules, including leaving their campfires unattended and failing to clear three metres around their fire of flammable materials.
In the Barwon South West region, seven fires were detected during the total fire ban and seven infringements were handed out for campfire offences.
The total fire ban was declared on March 8 across five weather districts: the south-west, central, Wimmera, north-central, and west and south Gippsland regions.
Despite the extreme weather conditions campsites in these regions were still the busiest in the state with many campers visiting from Melbourne.
Chief Conservation Regulator Kate Gavens said Victoria had experienced some of its most dangerous fire days recently, including record-breaking temperatures over the long weekend.
"Bushfires can have devastating consequences and it is simply not good enough for campers to be unaware of the fire risks and restrictions, especially a total fire ban," she said.
Forest Fire Manager Victoria's chief fire officer Chris Hardman said even if a total fire ban isn't declared, campers must reassess their need for a fire in warm, dry and windy conditions.
"And if you do light a campfire, make sure you do the right thing and extinguish it properly - it only takes one campfire to take off and then you've got a major fire," he said.
Those who light or maintain fires on a declared day can be hit with fines of up to up to $46,154 and/or two years' jail.
Other campfire offences in state forests and parks attract fines of between $577 and $19,231.
