Total fire ban declared as region prepares for extreme fire conditions

Another total fire ban has been declared for much of Victoria on Saturday, March 9, including the south-west region, as authorities prepare for another day of "extreme" fire conditions.
Tomorrow's conditions will be hot and dry across the state, with temperatures expected to reach high 30s statewide, and low 40s in the far south-west.
A severe heatwave and elevated fire danger will be driven by moderate northerly to north-westerly winds across Victoria.
A total fire ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said communities should be aware of the fire danger in the areas they are travelling to this long weekend and remain informed.
"We're expecting 40km/hr north-westerly winds across the south-west in the morning with gusts of 50km/hr in the afternoon before a south westerly change later in the day," he said.
"The central district will see northerly winds of up to 45km/hr and gusts of 80km/hr in the central ranges."
High fire danger ratings are in place across the remainder of Victoria with widespread wind gusts of up to 60km/hr expected to reach the western part of the state in the afternoon.
"We're asking people to follow the strict conditions associated with the total fire ban declaration and consider the activities they plan on undertaking this long weekend," Mr Heffernan said.
"Understand how the increased fire risk will impact you and ensure your bushfire survival plan covers all possible contingencies, and stay up to date via the VicEmergency App."
Victorians can find out if it is a total fire ban on the CFA website www.cfa.vic.gov.au, where it is usually published by 5pm the day before.
Port Fairy Folk Festival president Bruce Leishman previously told The Standard steps were in place to counter the heat wave, should it arrive.
"We will have misters in place to help cool the crowd," Mr Leishman said.
"There will be more small marquees put up for shelter and there could be some program changes in the bigger tents to make it more comfortable for crowds at certain times."
