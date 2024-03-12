The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sprinter's breakthrough win a 'confidence booster' before Stawell Gift

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 12 2024 - 7:29pm, first published 6:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aubery Watson poses with his Bendigo Gift sash. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Aubery Watson poses with his Bendigo Gift sash. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A breakthrough victory couldn't have been more timely for Grassmere's Aubery Watson ahead of the Stawell Gift later this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.