Sprinter's breakthrough win a 'confidence booster' before Stawell Gift

A breakthrough victory couldn't have been more timely for Grassmere's Aubery Watson ahead of the Stawell Gift later this month.
The 17-year-old triumphed in the Bendigo Gift 120-metre men's final on Sunday, March 11, his maiden men's gift win and first gift victory since the under-14s in 2021.
"It was good, a good breakthrough," Watson told The Standard of his win.
"I had a bit of a drought there so it was good to get a win on the board."
Watson, a member of Warrnambool's DPS stable, will now turn his attention to the iconic Stawell Gift carnival which runs from Saturday, March 30 to Monday, April 1.
The young sprinter is aiming to qualify for the men's 120-metre gift final and believes his Bendigo success will be good for his confidence heading into the event.
"It's probably a good win to have going into Stawell," he said.
"A bit of a confidence booster and obviously you get a lift for the Gift."
Watson, who trains five times a week and goes to the gym the other two days, said improving his starts had been a focus.
"They're not terrible but they're not the best because I'm so tall," he said.
