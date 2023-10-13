Rising Grassmere sprinter Aubery Watson is aiming to get his Victorian Athletic League season off to a fast start in the inaugural Cobden and Mortlake Gifts this weekend.
The events - Cobden on Saturday and Mortlake on Sunday - are new additions to the calendar expected to provide economic boosts to both communities.
Watson, part of Warrnambool's DPS stable, will compete in both men's gifts as well as both 70, 300 and 400-metre events.
The Cobden Gift is contested over 100m while Mortlake is slightly longer at 120m.
The 16-year-old said he was "pretty keen" for the races which he had been training hard for.
"I think it's four times a week sprint training and then a couple of gym sessions a week," he told The Standard.
"It seems to be (paying off), (I'm) training well."
Watson is hoping to do well in the 70m events after he made the final and finished third across the same distance at this year's Stawell Gift.
However, he admitted he was more suited to the longer distances due to his height.
"I'm no good at starting because I'm so tall," he said.
"Probably the 120 metres (I'm better at) because that extra 20 metres helps catch up."
The teenager has been working to improve his starts.
"It's kind of down to the technical side of it more than just doing it over and over," he said.
"Like the foot placement and different things you can work on."
This season, Watson, whose 100m personal best is about 11.1 seconds, is striving to run a low 10.8-second time.
He is also hoping to qualify for national finals after finishing 13th last season and just missing out.
Watson, alongside sister Layla, Josh McGlade and Grace Carter are the DPS members competing in both gifts on Saturday and Sunday.
The Grassmere native expects his clubmates to do well.
"I reckon Josh McGlade's going to surprise himself this weekend and run pretty well," he said.
"He's moving real well. Grace Carter, I reckon she'll go pretty well as well in the women's gift. Everyone should, if they run their best, go alright."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.