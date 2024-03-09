'Loved every single bit of it': Musicians belt out tune arm-in-arm

For Jacob Paton-Lee, this year's Port Fairy Folk Festival has been the best one yet.
The Warrnambool man, known as JPL, performed as part of the Find Your Voice Choir on Saturday March 9, 2024.
Crowds quickly filled the Shebeen tent to watch the 200-plus-person choir which was joined on stage by a number of artists including singer-songwriter Fanny Lumsden, the Southern Ocean Sea Band, Sara Blasko and the Little Stevies.
Mr Paton-Lee was arm-in-arm with Blasko during the chorus of Cold Chisel's famous Flame Trees, while Julian Patterson performed a song he wrote himself with the backing of his choir.
"It was probably the funnest time of my life," Mr Paton-Lee told The Standard after the show.
"I personally have never done a duet with almost anyone ever and to be able to perform with Sarah Blasko, a huge artist, and for her to actually be like 'cool, I can sign with this guy'... It's just made my life ten times better than what it was.
"It was the best time ever."
Mr Paton-Lee said he had been in the choir for about five years and had previously performed at Folkie.
"That might have been the best one we've done. I loved every single bit of it," he said.
While likening a choir to a brick wall, Mr Paton-Lee said Find Your Voice was different.
"It's the plainest thing ever, it's boring... but with Find Your Voice, it puts colour onto the wall and brings joy and love," he said.
"You can be yourself in front of them.
"It's a whole big family over there and that's why I love them all. They're the most supportive people in my life."
The choir also performed a traditional folk song with members of Warrnambool's Timor-Leste community.
Earlier in the day crowds were mesmerised by the great Judy Collins at the Island stage during an intimate performance that ended in the iconic track Amazing Grace and led to a standing ovation.
The USA's granny-award-winning musician 2017 version of the song was selected by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or artistically significant".
Ronda Small, of St Kilda, was enjoying her first Folkie experience, travelling to the seaside town with a group of friends.
"It's fantastic, it has such a lovely atmosphere," she said.
"I have a friend here who has been going for 30-something years but this is my first. I've been meaning to come for years,"
She started the day with The Guitarists, an Australian group made up of Nick Charles, Nigel Wearne, Lachlan Bryan, Hussy Hicks, Julz Parker, Shannon Bourne and George Boomsma , followed by Judy Collins.
"I really like Julz Parker and Judy Collins is a singer from my teenage years," she said.
"So that is really lovely to see live.
"I'm having a great time. I will definitely come along again, I have just left it too long."
Fitzroy's Will Morton returned to the festival after 43 years.
His first time was in 1981 and he loved it so much he went the following year too.
Now, after four decades, he said it was great to be back.
"It blows you away, the scale of it," he said
"It's really quite extraordinary."
Mr Morton said his fondest memory back in the 80s was the people he was with and the amazing music he listened to.
He said he loved Port Fairy, particularly the old stone walls and was rapt to be back in such a "wonderful place".
