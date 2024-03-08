'A really great opportunity': Folkie celebrates International Women's Day

As revellers descend on the south-west for a weekend of jam-packed events the Port Fairy Folk Festival has celebrated its strong female powerhouses for International Women's Day.
Singer-songwriter Margaret Edwina Lumsden, who goes by the stage name Fanny Lumsden, will join Irish musician Sharon Shannon, Canada's Cat Clyde and Australia's own Kate Miller-Heidke on the weekend's bill, which is made up of 60 per cent women.
She's making her debut at Port Fairy Folk Festival from March 8 to 11, 2024.
Born and bred in the tiny town of Tallimba in the Central West of New South Wales, 600 kilometres from the nearest city, Fanny still enjoys the country lifestyle.
She usually tours with her family, including her sons Walter and Rupert, aged two and five, in the caravan.
She is accompanied at Folkie by her nieces Harriet, 2, and Elizabeth, 5.
Lumsden said International Women's Day was a fantastic opportunity to "just shine a huge light on all the work and all of the incredible stuff that women do and make no matter where they are in their lives".
I think there is so much of it that is invisible so to have a day where we can be like 'hey let's put that in the sun' - I think is a really great opportunity," she said on Friday, March 8, 2024.
The country music singer-songwriter has released 4 albums and 3 EPs.
"To be here at Port Fairy with all of these incredible musicians who have got here their own way and do this their own way I think is just... I feel really fortunate, I feel good," she said.
"I'm thrilled (to be here). I've been here before and love where it is, how long it is and how kind it is. I feel it really celebrates music and community and I really love that."
