'I've started almost 700 projects': From family performances to solo act

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated March 8 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Joseph Lim will perform his original songs at the Port Fairy Folk Festival this weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Singer-songwriter Joseph Lim grew up performing with his family in concerts and nursing homes across the south-west but this weekend he will step out on the Port Fairy Folk Festival stage as a solo act.

