'That got us all hooked': Musical talent runs in the family

Musical talent runs in the family for a group of south-west musicians who will take audiences on a trip down memory lane at their performance of well-known favourites this weekend.
Their first concert together is something they hope will become an annual event.
Singer Demby McKenzie is no stranger to musical theatre. In fact it is something of a family tradition.
It was his auntie, who ran the dance school in Camperdown, who got his family singing and dancing at family functions.
"My first performance was in Nana and Poppy's garage. We had Christmas concerts every year and I was probably about three when I first sang for them and did magic tricks," he said.
But it was his brother Toby who was the first of his five siblings to do a musical in 2013. "That got us all hooked," Demby said.
Now four of his five siblings are involved in musical theatre - his sister this year taking the lead role in the Holiday Actor's performance of Legally Blonde in Warrnambool.
Demby had 23 musicals to his name including playing Peter Allen in the Holiday Actor's performance of The Boy From Oz and roles in Mamma Mia, Wicked and Les Miserable where he and Matthew Lim met.
This month, Demby is off to London as part of his course studying musical theatre at the Victorian College of the Arts.
"It's an exchange with the academy which invented the music theatre degree. Forty years ago they were the first to offer singing, dancing and acting training," he said.
But the trip will also give him the chance to see as many live shows as he can while he is there.
Having given south-west audiences a taste of his vocals at five carols services across Warrnambool and the south-west during December, Demby will show off his talents at Saturday's 1.5-hour show.
"I've really found a love for singing," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to spending as much time performing with my friends and looking for ways to live out my passion of singing."
He, along with violinist Matthew and pianist James Philpot, will perform a string of classics such as Time to Say Goodbye, You Raise Me Up and My Way.
Matthew - who is also from a musical family - said that as local performers, it was great to be able to bring something different to table.
"It's fantastic to be able to give back to the community after all the amazing things the community has done for us too growing up," he said.
Philpot - who also hails from a musical family - last year released his first album of original music on Spotify called Memoirs.
The instrument piano pieces, he said, were a reflection on his life growing up and were also inspired by landscape and nature.
The Memory Lane fine music concert starts at 2pm on Saturday, January 6 at the Baptist Church in Koroit Street.
Tickets are $20 per person or for families a donation. Part of the proceeds will go towards supporting a missionary couple in Malawi - a country that has recently been hit by flooding.
